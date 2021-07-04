Jennifer Metcalfe ‘jets home alone from holiday in Portugal after argument with Chris Eagles’ – Daily Mail

She was first linked to her footballer beau Chris Eagles last December.

But Jennifer Metcalfe reportedly jetted home alone from a holiday in Portugal after an argument with her new boyfriend last month.

The Hollyoaks actress, 37, and the former Oldham Athletic player, 35, flew to Portugal in June when restrictions lifted but the trip didn’t end well, reports The Sun.

The publication claims the pair were enjoying a night out in the Algarve with a group of friends when the argument happened.

A source told the publication: ‘They were at a bar and it got very heated after one of them got a bit jealous.

‘Jen told pals it was quite bad and she booked a flight as she thought it was over.

‘Since they got back to the UK, feelings have cooled down a bit and they are trying to rebuild their relationship.’

The Sun added that Chris then returned to Liverpool’s John Lennon airport on June 6 alone two days before Portugal was put on the amber list.

A source said that he was ‘quite agitated’ upon his return. A representative for Jennifer has been contacted by MailOnline for a comment.

Mother-of-one Jennifer announced in August last year that she had secretly split from her ex Greg Lake following an eight year romance.

Then the following February, the actress looked smitten as she stepped out with her new footballer beau Chris.

Jennifer took to Instagram in August to reveal that she and Greg – who she shares three-year-old son Daye with – had ended their relationship.

Seemingly another casualty of lockdown, Jennifer revealed the couple secretly broke up a couple of months earlier.

She wrote: ‘Greg and I decided to part ways amicably a couple months ago. We remain friends and we both will continue to happily co-parent Daye and would appreciate privacy during these times.

‘Thank you to everyone who has supported us before, during and after this.’

Since the split, Jennifer has been spotted with Chris.

However Chris’ ex-fiancée Danielle has since reportedly accused Jennifer ‘of breaking the girl code’.

The mother-of-two, 30, had been with the professional footballer for eight years before they parted ways during lockdown.

A source close to Danielle spoke to The Sun, claiming she felt betrayed by her former friend, and said of Jennifer: ‘She hasn’t said sorry, never apologised, the exact opposite.

‘She has massively broken the girl code and she doesn’t even have any remorse about it.

‘Within a few months she went from being my new friend to being in my old house with my ex-fiance. It has definitely put me off trusting new people.’

MailOnline contacted Jennifer and Chris’ representatives for comment at the time.

Chris and Jennifer were first seen together in February with sources claiming that the actress was ‘smitten’ with him.

Chris was said to be in Jennifer’s support bubble during the coronavirus pandemic with the sports star reportedly spotted visiting her Manchester home.

A source told The Sun at the time: ‘They’re really smitten with each other. They’ve known each other for a while but only very recently started dating.’

According to the publication, Jennifer has reportedly known Chris since she became friends with Danielle last year.

The source added: ‘She was mates with Jen, but it has put a strain on their friendship. Danielle was with Chris for so long but just wants things to move forward. They still share custody of their kids.’

Chris and Danielle are said to have split in October after lockdown ‘highlighted that the relationship wasn’t working’. They share two children.