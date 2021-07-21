Jennifer Lopez’s Twins’ Reported Reaction to Their Mom’s Romance With Ben Affleck Might Surprise You – Yahoo Entertainment

Everyone from the gossip-loving public to entertainment colleagues (like Hoda Kotb in a recent TODAY interview) are desperate to know the status of the rekindled relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. We’ve all become weirdly invested in whether these two can make it work this time (fingers crossed!), but whatever happens, it really has no effect on our actual lives. For Lopez and Affleck’s kids, however, whether this romance turns into marriage definitely will be life-changing. Hello, new famous step-parent!

Luckily, all signs point to both Affleck’s kids and Lopez’s kids being on board with Bennifer 2.0.

Sources recently told PEOPLE that Lopez’s son Max and daughter Emme are “slowly getting to know” Affleck, and that “everything seems to be running smoothly” as she house-hunts in Los Angeles.

“Emme and Max are on board with starting fresh in L.A.,” said the Lopez insider, who added that the 13-year-old twins will continue to spend time in Miami with dad Marc Anthony.

Meanwhile, Affleck’s offspring — daughters Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, plus son Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — have been seen happily spending time with their dad and Lopez.

It’s great news that their kids are on board with a Lopez-Affleck pairing, as this week’s issue of PEOPLE reports that a Hollywood insider said the pair “are madly in love” and “the loves of each other’s lives.”

A source close to Lopez also said, “They want to do everything they can to make this work.”

Lopez and Affleck first started dating in July 2002, and announced their celebrity engagement that November. However, they postponed their September 2003 wedding just days before the date and ultimately called it off entirely in January 2004.

Though the couple was only spotted together again in April, they’ve reportedly kept in touch over the years. They moved fast the last time around, and this romance seems to be progressing just as quickly. With their kids in the mix this time, though, we bet they’re being extra cautious. Both Lopez and Affleck seem like committed parents, so their children are likely in the front of their minds as they navigate this new love connection.

