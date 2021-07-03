Jennifer Lopez Says New Song “Cambia El Paso” Is About “Change” After Alex Rodriguez Split – Cosmopolitan.com

She’s still Jenny from the block, and Jennifer Lopez is not done making music! J.Lo is dishing about her new song, “Cambia El Paso.” The English translation for the track means to “change the step.” So, you can say that Jennifer is ready to start a new chapter in her life—especially after breaking up with Alex Rodriguez in April.

“The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step,” she said on the Thursday, July 1, episode of SiriusXM’s Pitbull’s Globalization show. “Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do. If something’s not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance. Dance is life, and joy and happiness.”

The song is a collaboration with Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro and releases Monday, July 5. Jennifer explained that when she mentions “dancing,” she means more than the physical movement. “I’m talking about something else. All she wants to do is just dance, dance, dance, dance again,” she explained. “You gotta live. You gotta be yourself. You got to be happy. And that’s what the record’s about.”

J.Lo seems like she’s hella positive about the future, which makes sense. Sure, she split from A-Rod, but she’s still a badass and she has a new (kinda) man in her life. Bennifer 2.0 is here and Ben Affleck and Jennifer are getting pretty serious.

A source told People that Ben and Jen are “slowly starting to talk about the future,” emphasizing that “This is not a casual relationship. They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting.” However, they’re also both focusing on their respective kids. A source told Page Six, “She has to ensure that she is taking her children into account, they are her priority.”

