Jennifer Lopez posts a picture of her and Ben Affleck kissing in the couple’s first Instagram official snap – Insider

Jennifer Lopez posted four photos on Instagram to celebrate her 52nd birthday.

In the fourth picture, she and her boyfriend Ben Affleck are passionately kissing.

The couple have been seen together since May, but this is the first picture posted by one of them.

Jennifer Lopez has made things Instagram official with Ben Affleck by posting a photo of the couple kissing at the end of a collection of pictures celebrating her 52nd birthday.

“5 2 … what it do …” Lopez wrote on Instagram with four pictures of a bikini photo shoot on a yacht in the south of France. At the end, Affleck appears and the pair are passionately kissing.

Fans and celebrity friends, including Jenna Dewan and Vanessa Hudgens, commented messages of excitement and support on the post, including hundreds of heart and fire emojis.

Lopez and Affleck first began dating 2002 and got engaged that year. However, they postponed their wedding in 2003, then eventually split in 2004. In May this year, 17 years after the breakup, the couple were photographed spending time together in Montana.

Over the next two months, Lopez and Affleck were spotted together on several occasions accompanying each other to restaurants and the gym, often with arms around each other. On June 14, pictures of the couple kissing while on a date were obtained by Page Six.

The first photo of the couple’s rekindled romance taken by anyone other than paparazzi or press was posted by Lopez’s friend Leah Remini on July 23, who added a picture of the three of them as part of a slideshow on Instagram documenting her 51st birthday.