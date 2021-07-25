Jennifer Lopez goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck – Geo News

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially confirmed their romance on the singer’s 52nd birthday.



Taking to her Instagram, the Hustlers star not only dropped some sizzling shots from her birthday celebrations on a yacht, but also left fans in a tizzy by finally going Instagram official with her beau, Ben Affleck.

The photos from her 52nd birthday, showed her getting intimate with the Batman actor while radiating in her flowing floral cover-up and layered gold necklaces.

Meanwhile, the Argo actor was dressed in a navy button-down shirt with his sleeves rolled up.

Alongside the photos, J.Lo wrote: “5 2 … what it do …”