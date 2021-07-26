Home ENTERTAINMENT Jennifer Lopez ecstatic to ring in 52nd birthday in France with Ben Affleck – Geo News
Jennifer Lopez ecstatic to ring in 52nd birthday in France with Ben Affleck – Geo News

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Jennifer Lopez and BEn Affleck partied on Saturday at the nightclub L’Opéra in St. Tropez

Jennifer Lopez rang in her 52nd birthday in France with beau Ben Affleck, making their relationship Instagram official. 

The On the Floor singer and Affleck partied on Saturday at the nightclub L’Opéra in St. Tropez where they celebrated with an intimate group of friends.

“They are having a beautiful trip,” a source told PEOPLE. “They celebrated Jen’s birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy.”

The couple then cuddled and got cozy in a booth as they sang along to her 2002 single Jenny from the Block which featured Affleck in the music video.

Meanwhile, Jen’s ex Alex Rordriguez also partied with his friends on another boat in St. Tropez where he is celebrating his own upcoming 46th birthday.

“He’s with family and friends and people he works with,” a source revealed. “He’s doing great and celebrating his birthday and Minnesota Timberwolves sale.”

