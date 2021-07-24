Home WORLD NEWS Jennifer Lopez celebrates 52nd birthday with boyfriend Ben Affleck in steamy photo shoot – Fox News
Jennifer Lopez celebrates 52nd birthday with boyfriend Ben Affleck in steamy photo shoot – Fox News

Jennifer Lopez posted a steamy photo embracing and kissing boyfriend Ben Affleck marking her 52nd birthday.

“52…what it do…” the singer posted on Instagram Saturday along with photos showing off her bathing suit body and affectionately embracing Affleck aboard a yacht.

JENNIFER LOPEZ TURNS 52: A LOOK AT HER STEAMIEST OUTFITS FROM THE LAST YEAR

Lopez and Affleck were involved in a highly publicized relationship in the early 2000s before ultimately breaking up years later and then reuniting this year.

According to Yahoo News, the birthday post is the first time that Lopez or Affleck have shared their relationship to their millions of followers on social media. 

The pair were first spotted together in April following Lopez’s breakup with former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez. 

The couple has been spotted together several times since then including on a trip to Montana where the two flew together on a private jet. 

