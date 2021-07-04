Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with their kids at Los Angeles theme park – Fox News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a family day at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The reunited couple stopped by the Los Angeles theme park on Friday with their children, including Lopez’s twins Max and Emme Muñiz, 13, and Affleck’s son Samuel Garner Affleck, 9.

Photos of the quintet were captured by South West News Service, a British news agency, and show the blended group strolling by the park’s Simpsons Ride.

According to the news agency, both families were accompanied by bodyguards and were not approached by guests.

“[Lopez and Affleck] definitely looked in love. They were walking shoulder to shoulder and he was holding her hand,” an onlooker reportedly told SWNS. “They looked like they were just two people walking around – not a single person came up to them.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went to Universal Studios Hollywood with their children on Friday, July 2, 2021. Lopez’s twins Max and Emma, 13, and Affleck’s son Samuel, 9 were present during the family trip. (Credit: SWNS)

News of Bennifer 2.0’s family trip comes nearly one month after reports suggested Lopez would be moving from Miami to Los Angeles, according to unnamed insiders, which just so happens to be where Affleck is based.

Affleck has called The City of Angels home since the age of 18, a Los Angeles Times cover story reported in 1999.

Lopez, who is originally from New York City, first lived in Miami with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 52. She later lived in the Florida city with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 45.

The singer, actress and producer rekindled her romance with Affleck shortly after her split from Rodriguez in April.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were previously engaged in the early 2000s.

(Getty Images/AP)

Bennifer was an item in the early 2000s when the pair co-starred in “Gigli” (2003) and “Jersey Girl” (2004).

The pair got engaged in November 2002 and officially called their relationship off in January 2004 after postponing their wedding by a year due to “excessive media attention” surrounding their wedding, People reported at the time.

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, have been making headlines once more with reunion and have been spotted at several locations throughout the U.S., including Montana, Hollywood and The Hamptons.

The Hollywood actors were accompanied by bodyguards while they explored the Los Angeles theme park, according to SWNS. Lopez and Affleck reportedly took their kids to the park’s Simpsons Ride. (Credit: SWNS)

While Affleck’s son appears to have been a part of the Universal trip, the actor is also a father to two daughters, Violet, 15, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 12, who he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49.