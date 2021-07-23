Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck make Instagram debut in video from Leah Remini’s birthday party – Fox News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made their Instagram debut thanks to pal Leah Remini.

Remini on Thursday shared a two-minute-long video to her social media account showing a behind-the-scenes look at her lavish birthday celebration. Remini turned 51 on June 15.

The video shows countless celebrities in attendance, and fans were particularly captivated by a black-and-white snap of Lopez, 51, getting close to Affleck, 48.

The photo appears to be taken in a photo booth and shows Affleck with his arms around both Lopez and Remini on either side of him. Lopez’s hand is placed on Affleck’s chest as the actor smirks.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen getting cozy at Leah Remini’s birthday bash.

“Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday,” Remini captioned the video.

She thanked her family and friends for celebrating with her in what’s been an “interesting year.”

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer and the actor have yet to confirm their rekindled romance on social media.

The “ Hustlers ” star has been spending quite a bit of time in Los Angeles lately and is house hunting with hopes to relocate to the City of Angels from Florida .

Lopez, who turns 52 on Saturday, was spotted out and about in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday sporting a trendy white and dark blue jumper . She also wore dark-colored platform shoes, large, black sunglasses and a white bracelet.

Lopez was headed to her office when the photos of her strolling with a smile on her face were snapped.

The singer and “King of Queens” actress have been friends for years.

The multi-hyphenate has remained coy about her relationship with Affleck despite their being quite a lot of photos and videos of the pair stepping out together since ending her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April.

Lopez recently appeared on the “Today” show and cheekily avoided Hoda Kotb’s question about the “Argo” director.

Kotb asked Lopez if she’s happy in her relationship because, in photos, she appears very much so.

“The song is out, five years since we’ve done it. And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love, is never more relevant than it is right now,” Lopez responded with a smile.

Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged for roughly two years. The two split in 2004, and Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. The pair – who share three children together – divorced in 2018. Lopez shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Fox News’ Julius Young and Lauren Overhultz contributed to this report.