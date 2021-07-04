Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cozy up in matching outfits in the Hamptons hours after Hollywood family outing – Fox News

They move fast, don’t they?

Just hours after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez treated their kids to a day at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday – which included Lopez’s twins Max and Emme Muñiz, 13, and Affleck’s son Samuel Garner Affleck, 9 – the bicoastal brigade is back east – not in Miami but this time in the Hamptons.

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, were photographed arm-in-arm and canoodling in the exclusive northeast hangout enjoying a nice walk while they hugged each other in matching beige outfits.

The superstar pair were also accompanied by Lopez’s producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and husband Dan Thomas, according to People magazine.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seeing cuddling up during a walk in the Hamptons.

In photos captured by the South West News Service, a British news agency, both families were accompanied by bodyguards and were not approached by guests while at Universal Studios.

“[Lopez and Affleck] definitely looked in love. They were walking shoulder to shoulder and he was holding her hand,” an onlooker reportedly told SWNS. “They looked like they were just two people walking around – not a single person came up to them.”

Shortly before dating Affleck again, the “Hustlers” actress ended her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

Affleck and Lopez got engaged in 2002, and were infamously dubbed “Bennifer” in headlines. They postponed their wedding in 2003. just days before they were set to tie the knot. By 2004, the pop culture pair’s relationship was over.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went to Universal Studios Hollywood with their children on Friday, July 2, 2021. Lopez’s twins Max and Emma, 13, and Affleck’s son Samuel, 9 were present during the family trip. (Credit: SWNS)

In recent months, Lopez and Affleck have been spotted spending time together in Montana, Los Angeles and Miami.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Rodriguez is having a hard time moving on. “It’s a tough pill to swallow, but that’s his new reality,” the source said of Affleck.

Last month, the “Way Back” star was seen leaving the property of the “Hustler” actress’ Bel Air residence. A source maintained to People magazine that Lopez had been spending extended time in Los Angeles for business purposes, but also because she wanted to make the most of her time with Affleck before heading back to Miami.

“They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami,” the insider relayed.

