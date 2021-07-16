Do the Gilmore Girls theme song next. As the latest cover for her upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, Jennifer Hudson and her beltway supernova vocals went to the fur vault to bust out one of the most gorgeous tracks of all time, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” Famously co-written by Carole King and released by Franklin in 1967 (we’ll never quite forget that Kennedy Center Honors full-circle moment), this is the second song Hudson has released for the film; the first, destined to be crowned our next Best Original Song, shares the same parenthetical energy with “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home).” Respect will finally take us to church on August 13 after more than a year of pandemic delays.