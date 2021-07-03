Jennifer Aniston Lookalike Takes TikTok By Storm – LADbible

This is the moment a single mother took TikTok by storm when she posted a lip-syncing video showing her uncanny resemblance to Jennifer Aniston:

Lisa Tranel – whose username is @she_plusthree on the video-sharing platform – posted an iconic quote from Jen An’s character, Rachel Green.

During a 1997 episode where Rachel is moaning to Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) she says: “I want to quit. But then I think I should stick it out.

“Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it’s remotely related to the field they are interested in.”

Credit: NBC

Could she be anymore Rachel? Not really.

It can’t be the first time she’s been compared to the A-lister either because her TikTok bio reads: “Not Jennifer Aniston.” Could have fooled us.

Credit: TikTok/she_plusthree

The clip she posted has been watched over 2.7 million times with more than 360,000 likes and 7,600 comments from people all telling her they thought it was the real deal.

One person wrote: “Wow. You got blessed with your genes she’s a beautiful human to look like.”

Another suggested: “Someone tag Jennifer Aniston and then get them together,” and Lisa replied: “I’m 100% down with that! I feel like @ellendegeneres could make this happen.” Better be quick…

Others got muddled up, thinking it was also Lisa’s voice on the clip and not a voice over from the actual show Friends.

One said: “I REALLY thought you were Jennifer Aniston. Not just the looks but the voice. The voice is so similar.”

Someone else simply wrote: “You look more like Rachel than Rachel does.”

Credit: TikTok/@she_plusthree

People did notice Lisa wasn’t Jennifer when it came to things like her teeth being different. Subtle but noticeable.

One commented: “I was like ‘why are her teeth different?!’ Then I had the lightbulb moment.”

Someone else said: “I know you are so sick of hearing about how much you look like her but it is so accurate.”

I mean she’s making videos merging into Rachel/Jennifer – she can’t be sick of it that much.