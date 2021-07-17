Jennifer Aniston Congratulates ‘Friends’ Cast on Emmy Nominations – Greek Reporter

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow at the Emmys/Credit: ABC

Jennifer Aniston got on Instagram to publicly express excitement and gratitude after the “Friends” reunion special received four Emmy nominations.

“Friends: The Reunion”

The reunion, which aired on HBO Max, was an almost two hour special featuring the six original cast members talking about their experience on the show. The original cast, including Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer, also read and re-enacted some of the most popular scenes from the ten seasons of the show.

Multiple guest stars also appeared to share their memories of “Friends” and its influence them. The guests included BTS, Mindy Kaling, Justin Bieber, Cara Delevingne, and Lady Gaga.

In the recent award nominations, “Friends: The Reunion” was nominated for four separate Emmy Awards. The show received nominations for direction, production design, variety special and lighting.

The Cast Reacts on Social Media

On Instagram, Aniston expressed her happiness about the nominations. She wrote, “Congrats to my @friends family on FOUR Emmy nominations. This was such a special reunion for us and we couldn’t be happier to share it all with you.”

She also went out of her way to thank those who organized the reunion and made it happen. Adding, “AND extra extra special thanks and shout out to @mrbenwinston who made it all happen. You’re brilliant and we love you.”

Aniston was far from the only “Friends” cast member excited about the Emmy nominations. Her co-star and close friend Courteney Cox also expressed her gratitude on social media.

Cox wrote, “The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honor and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement.”

Emmy Nominations for “Friends” Over the Years

The cast is no stranger to awards. During the show’s ten season run, the “Friends” cast got a combined 16 Emmy nominations. Kudrow, who also eventually won an Emmy, was the most nominated actor on the series with six nominations. Aniston also won an award, as did Christina Applegate and Bruce Willis for their turns as recurring guest stars on the show.

The show also won an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002.

Fans of the show tuned in by the millions to watch their favorite cast reunite. Reuters estimated that 29% of US streaming households tuned in to watch “Friends: The Reunion” over the holiday weekend on which it premiered.

They were rewarded with a heartwarming special in which the cast also spilled behind the scene secrets. Everyone found out that Aniston and Schwimmer, who played on and off couple Ross and Rachel on the show, had real-life crushes on each other when “Friends” started.

Most of all, a generation raised on “Friends”, one of the most-watched television shows of all time, was able to reminisce about their favorite show.