Jegede vs Akeredolu: PDP pouring frustration on us – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is taking out its frustration with the Supreme Court judgment in Rotimi Akeredolu vs Eyitayo Jegede over the Ondo State governorship election on the ruling platform.

John Akpan Udoedehe, National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), called the PDP an old and hungry hyena wandering aimlessly in the jungle of political wilderness.

The scribe, in a statement on Monday, noted that Nigerians know PDP antecedents and will never take its comments seriously.

He condemned the opposition for interpreting the laws of the nation in an “ignorant” manner.

Udoedehe said instead of being humbled by their defeat, the PDP has turned itself into an alternate court by misrepresenting the apex court’s decision.

He insisted that the judgment had no bearing on the validity or otherwise of the APC CECPC chaired by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

The secretary said while the PDP and fellow travelers labour to sell falsehood, the APC conducted its congresses leading to the national convention.

“The PDP is apparently using these baseless comments on the APC leadership to distract attention from its depleting fortunes and rudderless leadership.

“That the Uche Secondus-led PDP leadership is currently grappling with a serious crisis of confidence among its members and leaders is no longer news.”

“The PDP has reached the end of its political road and Nigerians will never trust it again with the governance,” APC added.