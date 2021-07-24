Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan Want to Play Batman & Joker In The DCEU – Screen Rant

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan hope that one day they’ll get to portray Batman & Joker in the DCEU. The legendary comic book adversaries have captivated audiences since 1940. Onscreen, they have been played by some of the largest names Hollywood has had to offer. Morgan and Cohan hope to add themselves to this list.

The Walking Dead costars, Morgan and Cohan, might be known for attempting to fend off zombies in a post-apocalyptic world, but they are no strangers to the DCEU. The pair appeared onscreen as Martha and Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Like the other cinematic versions of the Batman story portrayed before, the unfortunate couple met their demise in the presence of their son, a young Bruce Wayne.

Morgan and Cohan’s characters may not have survived the violent encounter, but the hope of reprising their roles continues to live on. These dreams were evident in a recent interview with ComicBook. Read what Morgan said about their strong desire to play those roles below:

“I would love. I would love (to do that). Let it be said and known and documented. We both would love for this to happen,” Cohan said. Morgan added, “We have, Lauren and I have talked about that for years. I think her playing, I’d love to see her version come on. You never know. It’s true. You really never know with DC in particular, but everything is so kind of complicated within the Snyder-verse of it all. Unfortunately, but Lauren and I have made it clear and we’re doing it again now that version.”

The version Morgan referred to was the Flashpoint comic series, which provides a way to for the Waynes to be resurrected, at least in some form. In this alternate timeline that has obviously diverged from Batman’s typical origin story, young Bruce Wayne becomes the only casualty in the ambush. A grief-stricken Martha becomes deranged after the death of her son and becomes Gotham’s Joker. Thomas Wayne ultimately copes with the events and becomes the crime fighting vigilante, Batman.

DC has struggled to have a clearly defined timeline to follow. Multiple forms of Batman have appeared onscreen, but almost all portrayals are completely disconnected. Many hoped that Justice League would finally anchor the DCEU, however, the Zack Snyder fallout has created some doubts. Although there have been quite a few upcoming DCEU movies announced, they will have to continue in a new direction without the director who has helped shape the current storyline. Confirmed by the events in Loki, Phase 4 of the MCU will be heavily centered on their version of the multiverse. If the DCEU were to follow Marvel’s lead, they would have the opportunity to bring a fresh take on classic characters that have been repeatedly replicated to the point of exhaustion. Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s and Lauren Cohan‘s willingness to transition the Flashpoint plot to the big screen may be exactly what is needed to rejuvenate the DCEU.

Source: Comicbook.com

