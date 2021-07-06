jeff-fick-shoots-59-to-set-course-record-at-green-acres-golf-course

Jul. 5—Jeff Fick has played many memorable rounds at Green Acres Golf Course.

The 18 holes he played there Sunday will forever be etched in his memory.

Fick shot a course-record 59 on the Fourth of July, just a little more than two years after he had tied Tim Heinly’s course record of 60.

“I was aware of where I stood the whole time,” said Fick, an assistant pro at Moselem Springs Golf Club. “I had a 7-footer for par on 13 to keep me at 10-under with the par-5 14th to play.”

Since his group started on the 15th hole, Fick needed a birdie on the par-5, 476-yard No. 14 to break the record. He sank his birdie putt to finish the round from the white tees with a 59 on the par-70, 5,671-yard layout.

Fick was playing in the Sunday Green Acres Team Matches with Ray Renninger, Sean Adam, John Maillie and Mike Hoppes. Fick, who lives in Bethlehem, played his high school golf at Green Acres until graduating from Tulpehocken in 2003.

“My first round of golf was at Green Acres and I played high school golf there,” Fick said. “I try to play their Sunday morning team matches as much as I can.”

Fick shot a 60 at Green Acres on June 30, 2019, to earn a share of the course record. He lowered that with a round that included one eagle, 10 birdies, six pars and one bogey on the 378-yard par-4 No. 17.

Fick’s eagle came at No. 4, a 340-yard par-4. He drove to the green and made a 15-foot putt.

Golf has been a big part of Fick’s life since his high school days. Although he said he did not play competitively in college, Fick majored in professional golf management at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.

Fick, who also helps out at Chapel Hill Golf Course, said he holds two other course records. He shot a 9-under 63 at Hidden Valley Golf Club in Pine Grove and a 6-under 65 at Blue Shamrock Golf Club in Palmerton.