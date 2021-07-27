jeff-bezos-offers-to-waive-$2-billion-for-nasa-moon-contract

Jeff Bezos offered to waive $2 billion in fees over the next two years to win his space company, Blue Origin LLC, a joint contract for the NASA lunar-lander program that was awarded solely to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The billionaire founder of Amazon.com Inc. said the National Aeronautics and Space Administration should return to an original plan to dual source its Artemis program that aims to return U.S. astronauts to the moon’s surface this decade. The agency awarded SpaceX the contract after opting to go with a single supplier due to budget constraints.

In an open letter Monday to Bill Nelson, NASA’s administrator, Mr. Bezos said his fee-waiving offer would remove those constraints.

“I believe this mission is important. I am honored to offer these contributions and am grateful to be in a financial position to be able to do so,” Mr. Bezos said.

He added that Blue Origin would be able to achieve a human moon landing in 2024.