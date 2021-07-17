Jeff Bezos, New Shepard space crew arrive in Texas ahead of Blue Origin launch – Fox Business

Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos and the three passengers who will be accompanying him into space next week arrived in Texas on Friday to prepare for the launch.

The crew is scheduled to lift off Tuesday from a facility near Van Horn. They will be aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, for the aerospace company’s first-ever crewed launch.

“The four of us have just arrived in West Texas today,” the Amazon founder wrote in a Friday Instagram post. “Can’t wait for Tuesday! #GradatimFerociter”

Accompanying Bezos are 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, who replaces the anonymous winner of a live auction who bid $28 million ; 82-year-old “Mercury 13” aerospace pioneer Wally Funk ; and Bezos’ brother, Mark Bezos.

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration approved a Blue Origin license to carry humans into space on New Shepard.

The event will be streamed live at 6:30 a.m. CT.

Bezos aims to become the second person to ride his own rocket into space, after Virgin Galactic founder and billionaire Richard Branson successfully reached the edge of space on July 11, flying 53 miles above the Earth before safely touching down.

