Jeff Bezos made history Smithsonian, the world’s largest museum and educational institution, after donating N82.3 billion to them

The monetary donation is the highest Smithsonian has ever received in its history as several government grants and private funding has been awarded to the institution

Bezos gave Smithsonian the capital to support the renovation of the National Air and Space Museum as well as the building of a center

An institution, Smithsonian, received its largest monetary gift ever in the school’s history from the world’s richest person, and Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.

The ecommerce guru donated N82.3 billion ($200 million) to Smithsonian, with renovation of the National Air and Space Museum expected to gulp N28.8 billion from the fund.

According to the institution on Wednesday, the remaining N53.4 billion will be spent to erect an education center, which will be named after Bezos.

It’s an historic moment for Smithsonian

While the donation will be used to inspire people to study science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, it will also leave a lasting memory for the institution.

It was gathered that out of the donations Smithsonian has received from government and visionary donors, none have come close to $200 million.

The last time the world’s largest museum, education and research complex, got a large donation was in year 2000, following a $80 million gift from late real estate businessman, Kenneth Behring.

Lonnie Bunch, the Smithsonian Secretary, said:

“This historic gift will help the Smithsonian achieve its goal of reaching every classroom in America by creating a world-class learning center with access and inspiration at its heart.”

Commenting on the school’s role in education, Bezos stated:

“The Smithsonian plays a vital role in igniting the imaginations of our future builders and dreamers,”

The billionaire is currently worth $212 billion.

