Jedi: Fallen Order Studio Is Developing All-New Single-Player Adventure – Screen Rant

Some recently added job postings for Respawn Entertainment seem to confirm suspicions that the developer is creating a brand new single-player adventure title. The gaming studio has some well known titles to its name including the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall, and Apex Legends.

Production for the currently unknown IP appears to either be ramping up or in a state of turmoil as this is seemingly not the first time Respawn has looked for workers on the project. Rumors started circulating around this project late in 2020 when job listing were first reported for the mystery title. More Respawn listings appeared at the beginning of last month, which seemed to identify the upcoming project as a single-player RPG. Unlike those previous instances, however, Respawn seems to be more direct in its hiring approach this time around.

The creative director of the unannounced single player game, Mohammad Alavi, took to Twitter recently in search of four designer roles for the project. According to Alavi, Respawn is looking for a lead technical game designer, senior technical game designer, senior combat designer, and senior level designer. Each position has its own unique description of duties on Respawn’s website; however, they all share a similar section describing the project as a “designer’s dream playground with a freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits.”

This unannounced game seems to be taking Respawn as a whole through relatively uncharted design waters. The studio has proven that it can make critically acclaimed and financially successful single-player experiences with Jedi: Fallen Order, but that title had heavy support from over 40 years of existing Star Wars lore. Respawn’s catalog of self-made intellectual properties, meanwhile, lies much more in multiplayer focused experiences.

Respawn’s relative lack of established intellectual properties in the single player space might give it the chance to make something truly unique in the industry. Apex Legends and Titanfall have managed to accumulate a loyal fanbase, which demonstrates that there is a market for the sort of setting that Respawn is able to build. While Jedi: Fall Order was a smash hit for the studio, it was a licensed product. A successful single player game built around an original IP would likely be a considerable benefit for the company. Hopefully development is proceeding well, and perhaps sometime in the next few years Respawn Entertainment will launch a unique single-player experience that stands out in the world of gaming.

Next: Jedi: Fallen Order’s Free PS5, Xbox Series X/S Upgrades Are Live

Source: Mohammad Alavi/Twitter, Respawn Entertainment





Email



Dead Space Remake Won’t Feature Microtransactions & Never Will

About The Author