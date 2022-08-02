Home ENTERTAINMENT “Jeans don cost” – Bella Shmurda dragged over outfit to BBNaija show.
ENTERTAINMENT

“Jeans don cost” – Bella Shmurda dragged over outfit to BBNaija show.

by News
0 views
“jeans-don-cost”-–-bella-shmurda-dragged-over-outfit-to-bbnaija-show.

Popular Nigerian Artiste, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, professionally known as Bella Shmurda got himself trending on social media last night after his appearance on the Big Brother . live show.

Bella delivered an energetic performance during the live show last night but it was his wardrobe choice that made the headlines as he defianlty wore a skirt and it made people question his intention.

Social media users, however, perceived his mode of dressing as that of imitating crossdressers like Bobrisky, James Brown, and others, which inspired a new name from fans, ‘Little Miss Bella.’

Below are some reactions culled from Twitter NG ;

cruise_rapport01: Mummy Bella

jeffryprettypretty: Na so gay take dey start oooh

fam0_lee: Little miss Bella

symplyexcel: Wahala be like Bella blue skirt

fieryeyes21: Live your truth

zina0_26: Miss Bella

“Outside Western cultures, men’s clothing commonly includes skirts and skirt-like garments; however, in North America and much of Europe, the wearing of a skirt is today usually seen as typical for women and girls, and not heterosexual men and boys, the most notable exceptions being the cassock and the kilt.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“I and my son’s life is in danger”...

AY Makun, Oritse Femi’s wives bag Doctorate degrees...

Politician, Tonto Dikeh secures her father’s blessing ahead...

Actress, Lizzy Gold reveals one of the reasons...

“I don’t mind my man marrying a second...

Yul Edochie warns boys to stay off as...

Na man you be. Your children are so...

Wizkid’s babymama, Jada Pollock flaunts her baby bump...

Lady caught after paying for drinks of N420k...

Skitmaker, Cute Abiola surprises his wife with a...

Leave a Reply