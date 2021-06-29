Jeanette Jenkins, Artist Spotlight, and new Time to Walk launch on Fitness+ – iMore

Last week, Apple announced that it was adding a ton of new content to Apple Fitness+, the company’s workout subscription service. Today, all of the new workouts, spotlights, and other content launched on the service.

The first addition to Apple Fitness+ are new strength and HIIT workout classes from guest trainer Jeanette Jenkins.

Join guest trainer Jeanette Jenkins in this Strength and HIIT workout series designed to challenge you with total-body moves and combinations. In HIIT, you will do burpees, jumping jacks, kickboxing, and more to help improve cardio fitness. All the HIIT workouts are bodyweight only. In Strength, the focus is on upper body, lower body, or total body, using dumbbells. For an extra challenge, there are short cardio bursts between some strength exercises. You can do these workouts in any order and even mix them into your regular workout routine. This series includes modifications and low-impact options.

The workout service has also launched their first Artist Spotlight workout with Lady Gaga.