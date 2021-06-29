Jeanette Jenkins, Artist Spotlight, and new Time to Walk launch on Fitness+ – iMore

Last week, Apple announced that it was adding a ton of new content to Apple Fitness+, the company’s workout subscription service. Today, all of the new workouts, spotlights, and other content launched on the service.
The first addition to Apple Fitness+ are new strength and HIIT workout classes from guest trainer Jeanette Jenkins.
Join guest trainer Jeanette Jenkins in this Strength and HIIT workout series designed to challenge you with total-body moves and combinations. In HIIT, you will do burpees, jumping jacks, kickboxing, and more to help improve cardio fitness. All the HIIT workouts are bodyweight only. In Strength, the focus is on upper body, lower body, or total body, using dumbbells. For an extra challenge, there are short cardio bursts between some strength exercises. You can do these workouts in any order and even mix them into your regular workout routine. This series includes modifications and low-impact options.
The workout service has also launched their first Artist Spotlight workout with Lady Gaga.
This Artist Spotlight workout is dedicated to music icon Lady Gaga, with a playlist that makes you feel like you’re at one of her theatrical concerts. The ride has three hills in the first part and just two in the second, plus all-out intervals that are timed with the music.
Season two of Time to Walk is also here with the first episode featuring Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez.
Actor Gina Rodriguez won a Golden Globe for her role in the award-winning television series “Jane the Virgin.” She talks about learning resilience from her dad and how she built confidence in everything from her body image to feeling part of a community.
Apple Fitness+ is available for $9.99 per month or as part of the Premier tier of Apple One, Apple’s service bundle. If you want to get the most out of Fitness+, check out our list of the Best Apple Watch 2021.
All in One
Apple One
Apple’s core services in one monthly price.
Apple One bundles together Apple’s biggest and best services into a single monthly price. Coming in Individual, Family, and Premier levels, each version of the bundle lets you save money on the services and iCloud storage on offer, all of which would cost more if purchased individually.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.