jealous-husband-who-strangled-his-wife-and-drank-poisonous-substance-dies-in-suleja-hospital

A husband who strangled his wife in Suleja, Niger state, has died from complications after he consumed a poisonous substance.

Mr Adeniyi Jose, from Akure, Ondo State is reported to have strangled his wife-of-eight years, Chidinma Gloria Ibeh, from Imo state, with a rope and also suffocated her with a pillow.

He afterwards consumed a poisonous substance said to be sniper. He was then rushed to Suleja General Hospital.

An insider who spoke with LIB gave an update that the man is now dead.

The insider also revealed Mr Adeniyi Jose’s suspicion that his wife was unfaithful had no basis.

“Gloria never cheated on her husband. People should stop saying what they don’t know,” the source said to LIB.

They added that Mr Adeniyi has always been a jealous husband and picked fights with his wife whenever he saw her talking to any man.