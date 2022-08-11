Home NEWS Jealous husband who strangled his wife and drank poisonous substance dies in Suleja hospital
NEWS

Jealous husband who strangled his wife and drank poisonous substance dies in Suleja hospital

by News
0 views
jealous-husband-who-strangled-his-wife-and-drank-poisonous-substance-dies-in-suleja-hospital

A husband who strangled his wife in Suleja, Niger state, has died from complications after he consumed a poisonous substance.

Mr Adeniyi Jose, from Akure, Ondo State is reported to have strangled his wife-of-eight years, Chidinma Gloria Ibeh, from Imo state, with a rope and also suffocated her with a pillow.

He afterwards consumed a poisonous substance said to be sniper. He was then rushed to Suleja General Hospital.

An insider who spoke with LIB gave an update that the man is now dead.

The insider also revealed Mr Adeniyi Jose’s suspicion that his wife was unfaithful had no basis.

“Gloria never cheated on her husband. People should stop saying what they don’t know,” the source said to LIB.

They added that Mr Adeniyi has always been a jealous husband and picked fights with his wife whenever he saw her talking to any man.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Transfer: Dessers ready for new challenge at Genk

Transfer: Absolutely embarrassing for Man United – Neville...

Transfer: He’s top class player, scores goals for...

Osun: APC cries out over alleged move by...

Community Volunteer Guards: APC group planning to sponsor...

I will not allow enemies of Oyo to...

Top officials in some banks gambled, stole billions...

Nathaniel Ikyur: ‘Re-Field marshal’ Samuel Ortom Benue guards...

FG dismisses report of shortage of passport booklets

Niger: NUP directs members to validate records

Leave a Reply