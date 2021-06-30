Jayy (‘America’s Got Talent’) perseveres after tragedy by singing ‘Lost Without You’ for deceased parents – Gold Derby

Jayy, a 29-year-old Philadelphia resident who was originally born in the Dominican Republic, excitedly stepped onto the “America’s Got Talent” stage at the end of Tuesday’s fifth audition episode. She told the judges she’d been talking about auditioning for “AGT” for years, and that she was now going to sing a song “in honor” of her mom and dad. When Sofia Vergara inquired about what happened to her parents, Jayy revealed they were “in heaven” after a terrible tragedy years earlier.

“We used to own a grocery store in Philadelphia,” Jayy began. “Unfortunately, a few years ago, we were robbed and they were murdered in front of me. So I had to become the big sister for my siblings and I stopped my dreams. It’s a long process for all of us. I finally decided to focus on my music that I know they loved to see me doing all the time. And I really hope that they are happy today seeing me here.”

The judges were initially speechless at hearing her story, with Sofia proclaiming, “I’m sure they’re happy and they’re proud that you’re here. Just by having the strength to survive something so horrific says a lot about you and we’re happy that you’re here. We can’t wait to hear you sing.” Jayy then took a breath and belted out Freya Ridings‘ “Lost Without You,” which she dedicated to her deceased parents.

Jayy’s voice was absolutely flawless, with all four judges jumping up to their feet at the conclusion of her performance. “They’re clapping for you from up there for sure,” Sofia remarked. “That was spectacular.”

Howie Mandel said that a parent’s “legacy” is their children, so he felt like he was listening to her song as her parents. Heidi Klum called the performance “moving” and brought up Jayy’s “strength.” And Simon Cowell noted how it was “genuinely extraordinary” that she performed so well under such emotional conditions. “People like you are why we make this show,” he added.

Jayy easily received four “yes” votes, which means she’ll be seen again in the upcoming Judge Cuts round. Do you think she has what it takes to join the “America’s Got Talent” winner’s list? Sound off down in the comments section.