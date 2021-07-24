jaylon-johnson:-justin-fields’-throws-in-camp-confirmed-the-hype

Jaylon Johnson said Justin Fields’ throws confirmed hype originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Everyone is excited about Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields. A Bears-centric conversation doesn’t seem to ever gloss over the subject of Fields.

Cornerback Jayon Johnson appeared on the Jim Rome Show and while most of the conversation centered on his improvement and moving into the No. 1 role with the departure of Kyle Fuller, Fields came up.

And while Johnson wasn’t quite as effusive with the praise as some other Bears players were during minicamp, he had some nice things to say.

“We know what he can do physically. He can throw the ball, he can run the ball. He definitely has a great feel,” Johnson said. “Some of the throws he was making in practice, kind of confirmed what we all heard.”

Mindset was a part of the conversation, Johnson pointed to that as the area Fields needs to work on, like any rookie.

“He definitely can play the game of football. I feel like it’s just going to be, like for any other rookie the Herberts last year, the Joe Burrows, being able to figure it out more on a mental level,” Johnson said.

“Learn how to attack, how to approach the game, how to prepare. Just those things going into the first year that any rookie has to learn.

“When he gets his opportunity he is definitely going to be able to make plays. It’s just about being able to fine tune his mental attack and his mental approach to the game.”

Training camp starts in a matter of days and all eyes will be on Fields training camp battle with veteran Andy Dalton. The Bears have been steadfast in their commitment to Dalton being the starter for the 2021 season, but exceptional play from Fields could force their hand, especially if Dalton isn’t living up to expectations.

A big contingent of NFL scouts had Fields as the highest ranked quarterback in a deep class, so anything could happen.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!