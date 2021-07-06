Home ENTERTAINMENT Jay Z, Beyonce, Jon Bon Jovi, Travis Scott And More Stars Step Out At Michael Rubin’s Fourth Of July Party – ETCanada.com
ENTERTAINMENT

Jay Z, Beyonce, Jon Bon Jovi, Travis Scott And More Stars Step Out At Michael Rubin’s Fourth Of July Party – ETCanada.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
jay-z,-beyonce,-jon-bon-jovi,-travis-scott-and-more-stars-step-out-at-michael-rubin’s-fourth-of-july-party-–-etcanada.com

By Sarah Curran.

Michael Rubin celebrated this year’s Independence Day by hosting a star-spangled Fourth of July “White Party”. 

A-listers came out in force for the lavish affair, which took place at the businessman’s multi-million dollar Hamptons estate. 

RELATED: Beyoncé Fans Slam Rapper Trick Daddy For Saying She Can’t Sing

Rubin took to Instagram to share photos of stars including Jay-Z and Jon Bon Jovi having fun at the event. 

RELATED: Beyoncé Celebrates Ariana Grande’s Birthday With Throwback Picture

The guest list also included celebs like Beyoncé, Travis Scott, Charli D’Amelio, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, J. Balvin and Future. 

According to Page Six, A-Rod arrived via helicopter from the Yankees game in the Bronx. 

Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Tinashe were among the performers who entertained guests, reported Complex

A video has also emerged of Lil Uzi Vert showing off his break dancing skills during the no expenses spared bash. 

RELATED: Zendaya Pays Tribute To Beyoncé With Stunning 2021 BET Awards Look

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Perspective | Ask Amy: Dad and stepmom should...

Loki Star Didn’t Know She Auditioned for an...

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to tie the...

Riot Games Music Releases Lo-fi Beats Album for...

Avengers: Endgame Thor’s New Asgard Home Getting A...

Controversial “comfort women” statue exhibited by Nagoya gallery...

Fear the Walking Dead Almost Released an Episode...

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: Did you know the...

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married –...

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ season 10 premiere...

Leave a Reply