Jay Pickett passes away on set while filming new movie – MARCA.com

‘General Hospital’ star Jay Pickett has passed away after suffering a heart attack while filming for his latest film – ‘Treasure Valley’.

The actor was on set of the movie, which he was also producing, at the time of the incident.

According to USA Today, the 60-year-old’s passing was very sudden, with Pickett having been on a horse and set to film at the time.

“There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack,” confirmed fellow producer Travis Mills.

“Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy.

“He was doing what he loved. He was acting, riding horses and making movies. He was magnificent.”

Pickett had starred in a number of popular TV shows, including ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’, ‘Dexter’, ‘Desperate Housewives’, ‘Rosewood’ and ‘Queen Sugar’, among others.