August 2, 2021 | 8:26am | Updated August 2, 2021 | 9:58am

Jay Pickett, a veteran soap opera star best known for “Days Of Our Lives” and “General Hospital,” has died at age 60.

The actor’s passing occurred in Idaho while he was shooting a scene for his upcoming western movie, “Treasure Valley,” according to director Travis Mills.

“Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene,” wrote Mills on the film’s official Facebook Page. He added, “Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy.”

Although Pickett’s official cause of death has not been announced, Mills said it “appears have been a heart attack” and that “everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive.”

The actor’s death also was confirmed by his wife Elena Pickett, CNN reported.

Jay Pickett, an actor best known for his roles in the soap operas “Days Of Our Lives” and “General Hospital,” has died at 60. ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collecti

Pickett is perhaps best known for playing Dr. Chip Lakin on the legendary soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” The heartthrob’s other soap credits include “General Hospital” and its spinoff “Port Charles.”

The Spokane, Washington native also had guest parts in acclaimed TV dramas such as “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Dexter,” “The Mentalist” and “Rosewood.”

Jay Pickett and fellow “Port Charles” star Thorsten Kaye. WireImage

Jay Pickett and Julie Pinson in “Port Charles” in 1997. Tom Queally/Walt Disney Televisi

Pickett’s co-stars were devastated over the TV veteran’s loss.

“The sudden passing of my pal Jay Pickett Is very sad,” tweeted Kin Shriner, who starred alongside Pickett on “General Hospital. “He loved acting and Westerns , and when we got together we laughed a lot . R.I.P. Jay.”

Jim Heffel, Pickett’s friend, co-star and fellow producer on the film “Treasure Valley,” expressed his grief on Facebook.

“Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens,” Heffel wrote, along with photos of the “Abandoned” actor and others in horse-riding attire. “Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie ‘Treasure Valley’ in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy.”

“Ride like the wind [partner],” he added.

Jay Pickett on the set of the film “Treasure Valley,” which he wrote and produced. Nick Fornwalt

Mills seconded his sentiment, writing, “As so many of us know, Jay was an incredible man. He was kind, sweet, and generous. He was one of the best actors I ever worked with and it was an honor to collaborate with him.”

He concluded, “He was doing what he loved: acting, riding horses, making movies. And he was magnificent.”