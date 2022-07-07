jawan-injured-in-accidental-blast-in-poonch-dies

JAMMU: A soldier injured in an accidental blast during a training exercise in J&K’s Poonch district, a day earlier, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The soldier was identified as Sepoy Rishikesh Choubey of the Army’s Mahar Regiment. Two

Army

soldiers were injured at a firing range in the Jhullas area on Wednesday after an

RPG

(

Rocket Propelled Grenade

) went off accidentally. Sources said the condition of the other jawan is also said to be critical.

“General

Officer Commanding

, 16 Corps, Lieutenant General

Manjinder Singh

and all ranks salute the braveheart for his supreme sacrifice,” a defence spokesperson said.

