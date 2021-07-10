Javed Ali opens up on ‘Indian Idol’ controversy: ‘people want entertainment and masala’ – Republic World

Javed Ali, one of the prolific singers in the Bollywood industry recently broke his silence on the Indian Idol controversy and shared his experience from the time he made a guest appearance on the show. The controversy began when Amit Kumar made some controversial statements post his appearance on the show to which Javed Ali said how he was ‘quite surprised’ when heard it. He then revealed how mothing like it happened when he was a part of the show and added how he was told ‘not to fake it’ while sharing his opinions.

Javed Ali on the Indian Idol controversy

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Javed Ali recently spoke about the Indian Idol controversy and recalled his other related experiences stating how people wanted entertainment and masala and were intrigued to know about their lifestyle. He then recalled how he became a part of a show recently and spoke about the hurdles in his early days. He revealed how a contestant from the show won just on the basis of his appealing way of talking and stated that it was still in the hands of an individual whom to vote for. Javed Ali also stated how no one was compelled to vote for any specific contestant.

Javed Ali even reacted to Amit Kumar’s comments on the show and contradicted him by stating how that never happened with him and revealed that he used to give his honest opinions and did not fake it as people would easily spot that he was lying. Numerous actors, as well as singers, have been a part of the Indian Idol show as guests or as judges. After Amit Kumar broke his silence on how he was forced to give positive comments to the contestants, many other artists such as Sunidhi Chauhan, Kumar Sanu, Javed Akhtar, Abhijeet Sawant, Aditya Narayan, and others some of which backed Amit Kumar while others stated that nothing was true. Sunidhi Chauhan, who was once a part of the judges’ panel on the show agreed to what the legendary singer stated and said “I think it is done to seek attention. I think it is required to be done to hold your audience. Guess it works.”

IMAGE: JAVED ALI FACEBOOK

