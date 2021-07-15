jason-sudeikis-isn’t-sure-what-happened-with-the-olivia-wilde-breakup

(CNN) Jason Sudeikis says he’s still trying to sort out his split with Olivia Wilde.

The pair, who share a son and daughter, announced their engagement in 2013 but parted ways in 2020.

Sudeikis, who scored an Emmy nomination Tuesday for best actor in a comedy series for “Ted Lasso,” told GQ magazine that he’s still trying to get some clarity on what happened between them.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” Sudeikis said. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

The breakup was pretty public for the former couple who met in 2011.