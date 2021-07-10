Jason Momoa Admits He Hasn’t Been Working Out For Aquaman 2 Yet – Screen Rant

Aquaman star Jason Mamoa has admitted that he hasn’t begun working out ahead of filming the much-anticipated sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Principal filming has already begun on the project, with Momoa expected to join shortly. Very little is known about the sequel aside that many original cast members are set to return alongside Mamoa, including Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm/Oceanmaster, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Black Manta. Director James Wan is also confirmed as returning to helm the project.

Mamoa first played the role of Arthur Curry/Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League before starring in his own solo film in the DC Extended Universe the following year. Despite mixed reviews, the film went on to be the highest-grossing film in the DCEU at the time, a significant factor in greenlighting the sequel. Mamoa is currently filming the second season of See for Apple TV+, which sees the actor play Baba Voss, a skilled warrior and tribal leader of a group in the distant future where the last remnants of humanity have lost the ability to see.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

While speaking to Anthony Anderson, who was filling in as guest host, on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Momoa discussed his preparations for Aquaman 2. When asked how he gets in shape for the role, Momoa revealed that he hasn’t even started getting in shape ahead of filming. Even more interestingly, when asked about a rumor that he didn’t even go to the gym, Mamoa said that he actually hated it. This is something that he has stated previously and is potentially a factor that has added to his delay. Mamoa also lamented that he has been unable to take part in the physical activities he enjoys while filming the second season of See in Toronto.

“I do so much fighting … I’ve been trying to finish [the second season of See] so I haven’t had a chance to work out as much as I should and, you know, I’m flying out pretty soon. I’ll pull it together … I’m not a fan of [the gym]. I like doing rock climbing and surfing and there’s no surf up here [in Toronto] so I do [go to the gym] when the time’s right but I’ve been fighting so much and working hard … but I’ll get it together I promise”

While Momoa doesn’t seem too concerned, his relaxed approach to preparing for Aquaman 2 does mark a stark contrast compared to his co-stars. Both Wilson and Heard have shared videos of the training they have been undergoing in order to prepare for their returns to Atlantis, so Mamoa’s mentality does feel somewhat at odds. Aquaman is one of Momoa’s biggest roles to date though, so it’s safe to assume he will be in shape by the time he starts filming.

That said, the actor certainly doesn’t seem to be out of shape right now. He is known for his strong physique and has previously admitted that he prefers to gain exercise from outdoor pursuits, like the aforementioned surfing and rock climbing, rather than strict regimented workouts. Moreover, it’s more than likely that his work on See alongside Dave Bautista has kept him in shape over the past year, in which case getting himself ready for Aquaman 2 shouldn’t be too great a task.

More: What Aquaman 2’s Title Reveals About The Sequel’s Story

Source: The Jimmy Kimmel Show

The Suicide Squad (2021) Release date: Aug 06, 2021

Release date: Aug 06, 2021 The Batman (2022) Release date: Mar 04, 2022

Release date: Mar 04, 2022 DC League of Super-Pets (2022) Release date: May 20, 2022

Release date: May 20, 2022 The Flash (2022) Release date: Nov 04, 2022

Release date: Nov 04, 2022 Black Adam (2022) Release date: Jul 29, 2022

Release date: Jul 29, 2022 Aquaman 2 (2022) Release date: Dec 16, 2022

Release date: Dec 16, 2022 Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)Release date: Jun 02, 2023





Email



Howard The Duck Star Proposes Directing A Reboot For Marvel

About The Author