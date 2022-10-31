Jason Kidd Bio, Early Life, College, Family, Coaching Career, Net worth – One of the greatest point guards and passers of all time is Jason Kidd.

Kidd was a member of the NBA All-Star team ten times, the All-NBA First Team five times, and the NBA All-Defensive Team nine times. He was also a member of the Dallas Mavericks team that won the NBA championship in the year 2011. He was also part of the United States of America team that won two Olympic gold in 2000 and 2008.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame accepted him as a player, and he also received recognition as one of the NBA’s all-time great players in October 2021 when he was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Jason Kidd biography

Jason Frederick Kidd, an American professional basketball coach, and former player, is the head coach of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks (NBA).

Jason Kidd early life

Kidd was born in San Francisco and raised in an upper middle class area of Oakland. His father Steve is African-American, while his mother Anne is Irish-American.

As a youngster, Kidd was heavily recruited for AAU teams and competitions, where he won numerous MVP and all-star awards. He frequently ran into future NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton at the city courts in Oakland.

At St. Joseph Notre Dame High School in Alameda, Kidd led the Pilots to back-to-back state championships under the direction of coach Frank LaPorte while averaging 25 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds, and 7 steals per game his senior year.

That year, he also received several individual honors, such as the Naismith Award for the best high school player in the nation and Player of the Year awards from PARADE and USA Today.

Kidd was a McDonald’s All-American and was chosen as the California Player of the Year for the second time. With 2,661 career points, Kidd ranks seventh in the state and leads all prep basketball players in assists (1,155). On January 31, 2012, Kidd was named one of the 35 Greatest McDonald’s All-Americans.

Kidd surprised a lot of observers and fans when he declared that he would attend the nearby University of California, Berkeley rather than a number of highly regarded institutions like the University of California, Los Angeles, the University of Arizona, the University of Kentucky, the University of Kansas, and Ohio State University after a highly publicized recruiting process. Berkeley was coming off a 10-18 season and had not won the conference championship since the 1960s.

Jason Kidd college

In his first year with the Golden Bears, Kidd was named the national freshman of the year and made the All-Pac-10 team while averaging 13.0 points, 7.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.8 steals per game.

His 110 steals that season set an NCAA record for the most by a freshman, and his 220 assists that season were also a school record. As it became a school record for the most steals in a season, this is said to have gone down in history.

The Golden Bears defeated Duke, the two-time defending champion, in the second round before losing to Kansas in the Sweet 16. His performance was essential to Cal basketball’s comeback and helped the team qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

As a sophomore, Kidd maintained his success, averaging 16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 steals, and 9.1 assists per game while breaking his previous school record for the most assists in a season with 272 and finishing first in the country in that category.

He was also named to the First Team All-American, making him the first player from California to do so since 1968. He was also named Pac-10 Player of the Year, making him the first sophomore to hold that title.

As the fifth seed, the Golden Bears once again qualified for the NCAA Tournament, but Dick Bennett’s Wisconsin-Green Bay team upset them in the opening round.

As the best player in college basketball, Kidd was also named a finalist for the Naismith and Wooden Awards. After choosing to enter the NBA draft in 1994, Cal retired Kidd’s number 5 jersey in 2004.

Jason Kidd family

Chance Kidd, their first child, was born on January 24, 2010, and Porschla Coleman and Jason Kidd reportedly started dating in 2008.

After a 13-month engagement, Kidd and Coleman decided to get married on September 10, 2011, and after their nuptials, Coleman took on the role of mother to Trey, Miah, and Jazelle, children from Kidd’s previous union to actress and journalist Joumana Marie Kidd.

Noah Grace Kidd, who is a girl, is his second child with Coleman. 2012 marked the year of her birth. Cooper Anne Kidd was born on November 19, 2017, and her name is Cooper Anne Kidd.

Jason Kidd coaching career

Kidd started working as a coach after he retired in 2013. Kidd took over as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets on June 12, 2013, displacing interim coach P. J. Carlesimo.

He is the third NBA head coach to make his debut the season after his playing career ends since the ABA and NBA merged. Kidd acquired a portion of the team’s minority ownership in September 2013.

Kidd’s coaching rights were acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks from the Brooklyn Nets on July 1, 2014 in exchange for two second-round picks in the 2015 and 2019 drafts.

The move was not without controversy, however, as it was claimed that Kidd had been in negotiations with the Bucks despite the fact that the Nets still had a coach under contract in Larry Drew. Kidd reportedly wanted more managerial authority over Nets general manager Billy King.

Later, he claimed that he believed the Nets genuinely didn’t want him and weren’t interested in developing a competitive team. On November 19, 2014, he arrived back in Brooklyn to loud boos and jeers.

Kidd joined the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant coach on July 31, 2019. When the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games in the 2020 NBA Finals, Kidd would go on to win his second NBA championship. He had never won a championship as a coach before.

Kidd became the Dallas Mavericks’ head coach in 2021. Kidd assisted the Mavericks in 2021–22 in achieving a regular season record that earned them the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings.

The Mavericks’ win total was their highest since the 2014–15 campaign, and their standings finish was their best since the 2010–11 campaign, when Kidd played for the Mavericks team that took third place.

Jason Kidd net worth

Jason Kidd is one of the top sports men with a resounding and impressive net worth. His current net worth is around $75 million.

