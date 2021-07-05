Jason Goes To Hell Movie Hockey Mask Sells For Over $200k at Auction – Screen Rant

The hockey mask from Jason Goes To Hell sold for $225,000 at an auction from the Prop Store. Friday the 13th is a horror franchise that began in 1980 and spawned eleven films, comic books, video games, novels, documentaries, and a wide variety of merchandise. Sean S. Cunningham’s original follows a group of camp counselors, who are looking to open a summer camp that has been closed for years. Soon after their arrival, the teenagers begin to be killed off one by one.

Jason Voorhees is one of the most iconic horror slasher characters of all time. However, he was not formally included in the series until Friday the 13th Part 2, where he wears a burlap sack. It is not until Friday the 13th Part III that Jason wears the hockey mask that has become one of the most instantly recognizable symbols of the horror genre. Over the course of the franchise, the mask’s design has seen a variety of stylistic changes. While some of them are due to damage Jason has sustained, others are preferences made to change the aesthetic of the character.

Bloody Disgusting has reported that the mask from Jason Goes To Hell has been sold via the Prop Store. It was included among other popular movie props and costumes. While the item was expected to earn somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000, it ended up going for $180,000. After including the buyer’s premium, they paid a whopping $225,000.

Given that this particular hockey mask is screen-matched to the scene where a SWAT team attacks him, it is from a big scene in the movie. Another big purchase from the auction includes the Screen-Matched Lightweight M-41A Pulse Rifle from Aliens, which sold for a stunning $106,250. The Prop Store auction is going to be live through tomorrow, July 1. Until then, it will be exciting to see what other horror highlights are sold during this time.

The mask from Jason Goes To Hell was worn earlier in the movie by Kane Hodder. The hockey mask had taken a lot of damage in the film, primarily from an ax and the motorboat from previous installments. It has melded with Jason’s face and only has the red triangle on the forehead, with none appearing on the sides of the nose. While not the most iconic mask from the series, it is a cool prop with the damage adding character to it. Since Jason Goes to Hell was one of the poorer entries to the franchise, it is a bit surprising that the mask went for so much, especially since the original estimate was $20,000-$30,000. However, that just goes to show how dedicated members of the horror community really are.

Source: Bloody Disgusting, Prop Store





