jasmine-camacho-quinn,-sister-of-bears’-robert-quinn,-torches-100m-hurdles-field-for-olympic-record

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn is on to the 100-meter hurdle finals at the Tokyo Olympics with a record-setting time that garnered some love on social by the NFL’s Chicago Bears.

That’s because her brother is Robert Quinn, the Bears’ veteran edge rusher.

Camacho-Quinn, who competes for Puerto Rico, left nothing to challenge with a 12.26-second race in which she blazed past every runner in the second portion. She’ll be the sibling taking center stage on a Sunday when the 100m finals is contested at 10:50 p.m. ET.

Camacho-Quinn won the 2016 NCAA title in the 110-meter hurdles while a freshman at Kentucky. That summer, at the age of 19, she competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics and her brother attended. Camacho-Quinn led the pack in the semifinal heat, but clipped the eighth and ninth hurdles. She fell through the 10th and final hurdle to finish her Olympic run with a disqualification, though she crossed the finish line anyway.

She left nothing to chance in Tokyo, besting the previous Olympic record of 12.35 seconds set by Australia’s Sally Pearson to win gold in London. As with most athletes at an unprecedented Olympics, the 24-year-old’s family was back home in South Carolina celebrating the performance. Her mother is from Puerto Rico, which is why she represents the territory.

Camacho-Quinn topped the preliminary field at 12.41 and came into the event with the fastest time this year at 12.32. Also advancing from her semifinal heat are Jamaica’s Megan Tapper (12.62) and the Netherlands’ Nadine Visser (12.63).

It was the second day an Olympian with ties to the NFL advanced through an Athletics hurdles event. Colombia’s Melissa Gonzalez qualified for the 400-meter hurdles on Saturday, finishing second in the first heat. She’s the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough, who watched with teammates from the Lions film room. The reaction was incredible.

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 01: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Team Puerto Rico celebrates during the Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinal on Day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

