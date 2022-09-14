Jared Kushner said Trump wouldn’t have been president if he acted ‘like a normal person’

Jared Kushner said the truth about Trump’s real-life persona is “hiding in plain sight.”

He acknowledged that many people wish his father-in-law would “act like a normal person.”

Kushner said Trump probably “wouldn’t have been president” if he behaved like the average person.

Jared Kushner said this week that he didn’t think his father-in-law would have been elected president if he behaved like an average person.

While speaking on “The Brian Kilmeade Show” on Wednesday, Kushner told the Fox News host that he was aware of the remarks made against former President Donald Trump by the latter’s supporters.

“I think that people are always speculating on what Trump is like, and I always say the truth is hiding in plain sight,” Kushner said.

He added that “another criticism” he had heard from Trump supporters was that they wished he “would act like a normal person.”

Video: Trump voters explain why they want him back”I always say if he acted like a normal person, he probably, A, wouldn’t have been president,” Kushner told Kilmeade.

He then lauded his father-in-law for his “unique personality” and “outsider approach.”

“I think our founding fathers designed a great system, but it needed a shock to the system. He was that shock, and I think he got better and better at it as he went,” Kushner commented.

Kushner added that Trump had read part of his memoir, “Breaking History,” and had complimented him on it.

Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, helped Trump win the presidency in 2016 and served as an adviser in the Trump White House. He has denied being an FBI informant in relation to an ongoing Justice Department probe over whether Trump mishandled classified documents by taking them from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

He has also defended his father-in-law, saying that while Trump had a “peculiar” way of governing, the former president probably did what he thought was “appropriate” with the documents.

Representatives for Kushner did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

