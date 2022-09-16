Jar of peanut butter triggers alarm, but the jar held more than peanut butter, TSA says

A jar of peanut butter was stuffed with something much less creamy when it triggered an alarm at a Pennsylvania airport, officials say.

A Transportation Security Administration officer investigated the peanut butter mystery at Pittsburgh International Airport — and discovered more than just peanut butter inside.

Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson, says the officer found three vape canisters with marijuana wrapped in plastic bags.

The traveler reported the marijuana canisters hidden in his checked bag were for medical purposes, “but still thought he should try to conceal them,” according to an Aug. 4 tweet.

“Not a good decision,” Farbstein said.

Travelers are allowed to pack medical marijuana in checked and carry on bags under special instructions, according to TSA.

“TSA’s screening procedures are focused on security and are designed to detect potential threats to aviation and passengers,” the federal agency says. “Accordingly, TSA security officers do not search for marijuana or other illegal drugs, but if any illegal substance is discovered during security screening, TSA will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer.”

Farbstein did not say if the traveler will face any criminal charges.

Man’s carry-on bag hid cache of knives, a switchblade and brass knuckles, TSA says

Cookbook was brimming with cocaine between its pages, Tennessee customs say

Mom, child had knives inside Darth Vader stuffed bear at Philadelphia airport, TSA says

–