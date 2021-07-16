Home Business Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc delays submission of Q2 2O21 financial results – Nairametrics
The Management of Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc (formerly known as Japaul Oil and Maritime Services Plc), has notified stakeholders of its inability to meet up with the regulatory time frame earmarked for the submission of its Unaudited Financial Statements for the second quarter of the year ended 30th of June, 2021.

This is according to a notice signed by the legal officer of the company, Babatunde Adewale, and sent to the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX).

According to the disclosure, the company was unable to meet up with the regulatory due date of 30th of July, 2021 due to an ongoing business diversification process which has not been finalized. In line with this reality, the firm sought and obtained the approval of NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) for an extension of time to file the accounts on or before 29th of September, 2021.

