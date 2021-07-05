japan’s-vaccination-drive-is-picking-up-steam-that’s-good-news-for-the-retail-sector,-says-ey-–.

Japan’s vaccination efforts are gaining some momentum now after a slow start, and that’s good news for retailers, said EY’s Nobuko Kobayashi. “The vaccination, finally, is picking up steam in Japan. Government says that all who wants to be vaccinated can be by October, November,” Kobayashi, Asia-Pacific strategy execution leader at EY, told .’s “Street Signs Asia” on Friday. Looking ahead, the short-term milestone will be if Japan’s vaccination rollout reaches a level whereby “everyone feels comfortable to go out again,” she said. Kobayashi said the consumption outlook on balance is positive, even taking into consideration concerns about Covid variants like delta. Following a sluggish rollout earlier in the year, vaccination rates in Japan have risen substantially in recent weeks. Daily Covid-19 vaccine doses administered even crossed the one million mark in June, according to Our World in Data.

Japan’s doses per 100 people reached an average of 0.77 for the seven days ending July 1, according to Our World in Data. That’s higher than the 0.48 and 0.32 doses per 100 in the United Kingdom and the U.S., respectively, over the same period. Still, only 12.65% of Japan’s population has been fully vaccinated against Covid, as compared with the U.K. and U.S. which have both inoculated more than 40% of their population. In 2020, Japan had a population of more than 125.83 million, according to World Bank data.

Olympics ‘positive’ for Japan retail