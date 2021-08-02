japan’s-nikkei-225-jumps-nearly-2%;-afterpay-shares-in-australia-surge-after-square-deal-announcement-–.

SINGAPORE — Shares in major Asia-Pacific markets rose in Monday trade, as data showed Chinese manufacturing activity growth slowed in July. Oil prices, meanwhile, fell over 1%.

Shares of Afterpay in Australia soared more than 19% after U.S. fintech firm Square announced it had agreed to buy the buy now, pay later giant. The broader S&P/ASX 200 in Australia also saw robust gains as it climbed 1.52%.

Elsewhere in Japan, the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.68% while the Topix index gained 1.71%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced around 0.2%.

Meanwhile, mainland Chinese stocks recovered from an earlier slip, with the Shanghai composite up 0.77% and the Shenzhen component advancing 0.695%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 0.88% higher. Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng saw its Hong Kong-listed shares jump more than 10% after the firm announced Monday a record monthly high for vehicles delivered in July.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for July released Monday came in at 50.3, much lower than expectations by analysts in a Reuters poll for a reading of 51.1. The Caixin manufacturing PMI figure had come in at 51.3 in June.

China’s official manufacturing PMI released over the weekend also showed factory activity growth slowing in July, with the figure for the month coming in at 50.4 versus June’s reading of 50.9.

PMI readings above 50 represent expansion, while those below that level signal contraction. PMI readings are sequential and represent month-on-month expansion or contractions.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.47% higher.

Meanwhile,