japan’s-nikkei-225-jumps-more-than-1%;-investors-monitor-covid-restrictions-in-asia-–.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade, as Japanese stocks led gains regionally. Returning to trade following holidays on Thursday and Friday, the Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 1.49% in Monday morning trade while the Topix index advanced 1.46%. Elsewhere, markets were mixed. South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.23% lower. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.18%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.07% lower. On the economic data front, Singapore’s industrial production figures for June are set to be out at 1:00 p.m. HK/SIN.

Covid in Asia

Investors likely continued to monitor the Covid situation in Asia as it weighs on sentiment. In South Korea, the second highest level of virus restrictions will be applied to non-capital areas starting Tuesday, local agency Yonhap reported. Elsewhere, Tokyo’s daily coronavirus tally has exceeded 1,000 for six days in a row, according to Kyodo News. Indonesia on Sunday also extended its Covid restrictions by a week, according to Reuters. The country has been among multiple Southeast Asian nations that have been grappling with a resurgence in infections.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Averaged closed above 35,000 for the first time ever while the S&P 500 jumped 1.01% to 4,411.79 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.04% to 14,836.99. Friday’s moves upward saw all three major indexes stateside at new closing highs.

Currencies and oil