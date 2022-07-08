japan’s-ex-prime-minister-shinzo-abe-shot:-world-reacts

The attack in the city of Nara prompted shock and condemnation.

Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, has been shot while campaigning in the city of Nara, according to officials.

The attack on Friday prompted shock and condemnation. Below are some of the reactions.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese:

“Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot – our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time.”

European Council President Charles Michel:

“Shocked and saddened by cowardly attack on Shinzo Abe while performing his professional duties.

“A true friend, fierce defender of multilateral order & democratic values. EU stands with people of Japan and [Prime Minister] Fumio Kishida



in these difficult times.

“Profound sympathies to his family.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

“Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan.”

Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi:

Teuku Faizasyah, Indonesia’s foreign ministry spokesman on behalf of foreign minister Retno Marsudi, said in a statement:



“The minister has expressed her sympathies in the name of G20 foreign ministers to the Japanese foreign minister.”

Russian ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin:

“We pray for the health of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. We strongly condemn the barbaric attempt on his life.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (making comments to reporters at a G20 meeting):

“I don’t know what is behind this assassination attempt. I found out about it during the meeting. I was the first to start the speech by expressing my condolences to my Japanese colleague for what happened. There will probably be an investigation. I have nothing more to add.”

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen:

“I believe everyone is as surprised and sad as I am. Taiwan and Japan are both democratic countries with rule of law. On behalf of my government, I would like to severely condemn violent and illegal acts.

“Former Prime Minister Abe is not only a good friend of mine, but also a staunch friend of Taiwan’s. He has supported Taiwan for many years and spared no effort to promote the progress of Taiwan-Japan relations.”

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

“Utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe.

“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

United States ambassador Rahm Emanuel:

“We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the US. The US Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken:

“Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan,” Blinken said on the sidelines of the G20 meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali.

“This is a very, very sad moment. And we’re awaiting news from Japan.”