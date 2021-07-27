japanese-tennis-superstar-naomi-osaka-loses-in-third-round-to-marketa-vondrousova

American swimmer Lydia Jacoby competes in the 100m breastroke final on July 27. (Oli Scarff/bioreports/Getty Images)

Great Britain makes a splash: British swimmers Tom Dean and Duncan Scott finished first and second respectively in the men’s 200m freestyle – the highest British finish in the event ever. Britain’s previous best in the men’s 200m freestyle was Robert Crenshaw’s fourth at the 1900 Olympics, with compatriot James Guy achieving the same result in the 1916 Games.

Brazil’s Fernando Scheffer came in third in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Kaylee McKeown sets a record, then nails her interview: The 20-year-old Australian set the Olympic record for the women’s 100m backstroke to win gold, just a month after she set the world record in the same event.

The adrenaline was clearly flowing when she was interviewed by Australia’s 7 News after her big win. When asked by the network if she had a message for her mother Sharon and sister Taylor, who were watching, she responded: ““F*** yeah!”, before realizing she swore and covering her mouth. Then she followed it up with a celebratory “Woo!”

Her mother jokingly said “I’ll have a word to her later,” in an interview with 7 News.

Canada’s Kylie Masse clinched silver and American Regan Smith took home bronze.

The Russians dethrone the Americans: Russian swimmers Evgeny Rylov and Kliment Kolesnikov finished first and second respectively in the men’s 100m backstroke final – the first time Team USA failed to win gold in the event in more than two decades.

American Ryan Murphy, who won gold in the event at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and holds the world record, collected bronze.

Alaska’s first Olympic swimmer wins gold: Lydia Jacoby, 17, was an unexpected winner in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

Jacoby is the first-ever Olympic swimmer from Alaska. She went to high school in Seward, a picturesque city in the south of the state with a population of fewer than 3,000 people.

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed silver, while bronze went to Lilly King of the US.