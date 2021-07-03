Home WORLD NEWS Japan mudslide: About 20 people missing in Atami city – CNN
WORLD NEWS

Japan mudslide: About 20 people missing in Atami city – CNN

by admin
written by admin
japan-mudslide:-about-20-people-missing-in-atami-city-–-cnn

Tokyo (CNN)About 20 people are missing after a mudslide swept across a seaside city southwest of Tokyo, Japanese authorities said Saturday.

The mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, came after the region was hit by torrential rain.

Police and firefighters are searching for the missing people, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

    As of 2 p.m. local time, about 2,830 households in the city were out of power, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Company.

      This is a developing story.

        Read More

        A road is covered by mud and debris following heavy rain in Atami city on July 3.

        A road is covered by mud and debris following heavy rain in Atami city on July 3.

        0 comment
        0
        FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

        You may also like

        Stanley Cup Final Game 3 takeaways: Tampa Bay...

        Sha’Carri Richardson suspended for marijuana, Olympics in doubt:...

        Don Mattingly, Brian Snitker comment on Pablo Lopez’s...

        The Latest: Indian-made vaccine works against all variants

        Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19’s delta variant

        AP PHOTOS: US troops on front lines of...

        A TikTok snake star, a viral escape and...

        Flag-waving tourist who ran across Old Faithful is...

        Lab leak theory, once ‘political dynamite,’ gains credibility...

        ‘Our legacy.’ NCCU’s oldest living graduate is celebrated...

        Leave a Reply