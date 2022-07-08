japan-former-prime-minister,-abe-shot,-feared-dead

Japan’s former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe may have died as a result of gunshot, with reports indicating that the nation’s longest-serving premier was showing no vital signs.

The Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, told reporters that the former Prime Minister was reportedly shot at about 11:30 am in the country’s western region of Nara.

Matsuno disclosed that the alleged shooter has been taken into custody, stressing that “whatever the reason, such a barbaric act can never be tolerated, and we strongly condemn it.”

According to local media, the former Prime Minister may be under “cardiorespiratory arrest” which is a term often used in Japan before a feared death is officially confirmed by a coroner.

Attack on Abe, who is apparently Japan’s best-known politician comes at a time politicians are campaigning for the upper house elections scheduled for Sunday.

One of the footage broadcast at the campaign event showed Abe standing on a stage when a loud blast was heard with visible smoke in the air.

While spectators and reporters ducked, the security were seen in the footage tackling apparently the alleged shooter to the ground.

Local media reports that the alleged shooter, Tetsuya Yamagami 41, was a former member of the Maritime Self-Defense Force of the country’s navy.

Japan is said to be one of the countries with low levels of violent crime and tough gun laws.