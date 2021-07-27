Japan Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2020-2027 – Increasing Enterprise Cloud Adoption and Accelerating Digital Transformation Initiatives Boost Growth Pipeline – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Japan Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This research service analyzes the Japan data center colocation services market, covering market trends, strategic imperatives, recent developments and market overview, market drivers and restraints, market size and revenue forecast (2020-2027).

Japan is an important data center colocation services market in Asia-Pacific. Increase in enterprise digital transformation initiatives, well-developed network and connectivity infrastructure, and rise in cloud technology adoption are expected to drive the market’s continual growth. Surge in colocation services demand prompts services providers to intensify investments in the competitive Japanese data center colocation market to address the demand hike.

However, the market faces restraints such as meeting power supply requirements for new data centers, rising costs of construction, manpower, power, and real estate, and land acquisition challenges.

It includes compound annual growth rates, market shares (by raised floor space and industry vertical demand split), the competitive landscape, leading participants, and growth opportunities. The study uses primary and secondary research based on proprietary methodology to obtain valuable insights and generate informative content.

The report covers key companies such as:

Equinix

At Tokyo

Digital Realty

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

NTT Communications

Key Issues Addressed

What are the expected growth rates and drivers of the market’s specific service areas?

What are the growth restraints expected to impact the market’s future in Japan?

Where are key data center locations and why are they important?

What are the significant developments in the market in Japan?

What are the market’s key industry trends?

What is the market’s competitive landscape like?

Who are the key participants in the market? What are their latest developments?

How was the demand split among verticals in the Japan data center colocation services market in 2020?

What were the market shares by raised floor space of key participants in the Japan data center colocation market in 2020?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Growth Metrics for the Data Center Colocation Services Market

Data Center Colocation Services Market Ecosystem

2020/21 Data Center Developments and Highlights

Growth Drivers for the Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Driver Analysis for the Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Restraints for the Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for the Data Center Colocation Services Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Key Market Trends

Key Data Center Locations

Location Analysis

Competitive Environment

Market Share by Raised Floor Space

Key Services Providers

Demand Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Building Hyperscale Data Centers to Support Demand Primarily from Public Cloud Providers

Growth Opportunity 2: Expanding Data Centers Beyond Current Hubs to Leverage Resources and Business Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 3: Monetizing Opportunities from Manufacturing Industry’s Digitization Drive

4. Next Steps

