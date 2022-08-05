Home WORLD NEWS Japan allows Covaxin boosted travellers to visit country
HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Friday said Japan has approved travellers who have received

Covaxin

booster dose to travel to Japan.

The approval from Japan’s ministry of health, labour and welfare for travellers boosted with India’s first indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin is effective July 31, 2022.

“We are Proud to announce, Japan has approved COVAXIN booster dose for travellers. Another global recognition of the effectiveness of our universal COVID vaccine,” Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

It was in April this year that Japan had granted recognition to Covaxin to facilitate travel between the two countries.

The two-dose inactivated whole virus vaccine is administered via intramuscular injection at a gap of 28 days.

