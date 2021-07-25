Janhvi Kapoor parties with ‘favourites’ Manish Malhotra and Khushi Kapoor, see photos – The Indian Express









Manish Malhotra shared photos with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor (Photo: Instagram/ Manish Malhotra)

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra partied with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor over the weekend. He took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from their dinner party.

Manish captioned his post, “Saturday night at home dinner with the favourites @jahnvi kapoor, @khushi kapoor, the gorgeous two,” along with a heart emoticon. In the selfies, Manish is seen clad in a white shirt, while Janhvi and Khushi opted for nude colours, keeping their make-up minimalistic. The post received much love from fans. Janhvi shared the same photo on her Instagram story, captioning her post, “Dinner with my favourites.”

A few days ago, Janhvi celebrated three years of her debut film Dhadak, which also featured Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. She shared a series of photos and wrote, “Always special. For the people, the memories, the lessons and all of the love.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s production Dostana 2 and Aanand L Rai’s Good Luck Jerry. Janhvi had to halt Good Luck Jerry shoot owing to the second wave of Covid-19 earlier this year.

While Khushi intends to follow in her sister’s and mother’s footsteps, there’s no word yet on Khushi’s Bollywood debut. However, producer-father Boney Kapoor opened up about her acting plans in an interview to Bombay Times earlier this year.

“I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker, and nor is it good for the actor. I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about,” Boney had said at the time.