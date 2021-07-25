Janhvi Kapoor gives modern twist to iconic ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s look’ of Audrey Hepburn – Republic World

Janhvi Kapoor often shares photos from her photoshoots with her 12.1 million Instagram followers. The Dhadak actor, who was last seen in a dreamy blue coloured ruffled gown, recently gave a modern twist to Audrey Hepburn’s iconic Breakfast at Tiffany look. She fashioned a black cocktail gown with a thigh-high slit. Her fans were seen drooling over her look as they showered her with compliments.

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest vintage look

Photographer Sasha Jairam recently took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photoshoot. In the photo, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing a cocktail black coloured strappy dress from the brand Antithesis. Janhvi’s dress had a long slit that came up to her thigh. She wore a pair of opera gloves with rhinestone cuffs. The Ghost Stories actor completed her look with Christian Louboutin pumps, some vintage jewellery, and her hair partly tucked.

The photo had a retro theme with a black and white polka dot background. It also had a full moon and some butterflies. Janhvi Kapoor was styled by fashion stylist Meagan Concessio. The stylist also shared a photo of Janhvi on her Instagram handle and in the caption, she wrote, “Waiting for the next red carpet like…”. Janhvi Kapoor’s fans were seen drooling over her vintage look. While an Instagram fan page of the actor wrote, “so creative and magical”, another one commented, “THIS IS SOOO GOOOOOD WHAAAAT😍😍”.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Disney princess look

Janhvi Kapoor shared some glimpses from another shoot on Friday, July 23. The actor took to her Instagram and posted a series of photos. The Roohi actor looked stunning in a ruffled blue coloured gown as she posed with her back facing towards the camera. She kept her make-up and jewellery to a minimum and completed the look with a messy bun. Several B-town celebrities reacted to Janhvi’s photos. Her sister Khushi Kapoor also complimented her and wrote, “Amazing” in the comment section.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actor was last seen in the horror-comedy film Roohi. She has several future projects in her kitty, including Good Luck Jerry, Bombay Girl, Dostana 2, Rannbhoomi.

IMAGE: SASHA JAIRAM’S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.