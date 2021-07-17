Janhvi Kapoor drops ‘low budget’ video with Aksa gang, perform on Naakka Mukka – The Indian Express









Janhvi Kapoor treated fans to a new video. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor kickstarted her weekend on the right note. The actor posted a video, which is sure a treat to her fans. In the video, Janhvi is reunited with her Aksa gang. The gang is seen performing on the popular track ‘Naakka Mukka’, which sure promises that the actor is ready for her Tollywood debut as her moves, energy and expression are on-point.

She shared the video with a caption that read, “Aksa gang returns. Low budget sequel 🥲 no location no props but aksa gang still rocks.” As soon as she dropped the video, Arjun Kapoor was one of the firsts to comment. “This gang needs to go solo for a bit,” Arjun commented.

Arjun, who has often spoken about his bond with his sister Anshula Kapoor and step-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, was recently a part of The Bollywood Film Club’s session on Clubhouse. When asked about his equation with his step-sisters, Arjun Kapoor revealed how he is still getting used to being called ‘bhaiya’ by Janhvi and Khushi.

“It sounds very strange. Anshula calls me ‘bhai’ in a very different manner. And now this ‘Arjun bhaiya’ is a very new thing. So, when Janhvi says that it sounds like very new to me,” Arjun said. He also added that he has never asked them to call him by any specific name. “It comes to them very naturally,” he added.

On Friday, Janhvi shared an unseen picture of her mother and late actor Sridevi. The photo showed Sridevi with Manish Malhotra, who is making his debut as a Bollywood director. “Congratulations @manishmalhotra05 on this new journey. Can’t wait for the world to see all the knowledge and love you have for films and see the magic that you create with it. It’s going to be so special,” Janhvi’s post read. On the work front, while Arjun had back-to-back hits with Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Janhvi is waiting for the release of her films Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry.